January 15, 2020
MATT WELCH: The Woke Primary Is Over and Everyone Lost.
How Democrats react to #DebatesSoWhite might give us a hint of how they’re approaching the Trump problem. Black voters have overwhelmingly preferred Joe Biden; Bernie Sanders has drawn strong Latino support. Those who pin such preferences onto structural racism are wandering directly into the briar patch of false consciousness, which is rarely a good look.
In a season where electability is the primary Democratic virtue, Democratic voters have been sending a consistent message: Identity politics ain’t the ticket. Maybe next time around the Gen X candidates of all hues and genders will run as how they really are, as opposed to how Brooklyn Twitter wants them to be.
It’s an idea so crazy, it just might work.