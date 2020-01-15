January 15, 2020

WHAT ABOUT BLACKFACE? AP EXCLUSIVE: Northam to ban guns from Capitol grounds. “Fearing a repeat of the deadly violence that engulfed Charlottesville more than two years ago, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam plans to declare a temporary emergency Wednesday banning all weapons, including guns, from Capitol Square ahead of a massive rally planned next week over gun rights.”

Dishonest as usual. The Charlottesville event wasn’t about gun rights, and the violence involved a car being driven into a crowd, not guns. In fact, the gun-toting militia members doing crowd control got higher marks from observers — even the Huffington Post — than did the Charlottesville Police, who funneled two opposing groups into one another as if they were trying to provoke violence.

I suspect that Northam is trying to provoke violence here, too, just as Nancy Pelosi did when she carried her gavel through a crowd of Tea Party protesters.