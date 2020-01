BAD REVIEWS FOR THE DUCHESS OF GOOP AND HER SPINELESS CONSORT: Piers Morgan: Meghan and Harry haven’t been criticized because of her color but because she’s a selfish social climber and he’s a weak whiner – and by playing this despicable race card they have grossly libeled all of Britain. If you start with the assumption that charges of racism are usually self-serving twaddle, you’ll usually be right.