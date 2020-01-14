January 14, 2020

SELECTIVE COOPERATION: Apple Said It Is Helping In The Pensacola Shooting Investigation, But It Won’t Unlock The Shooter’s iPhones. A friend comments on Facebook:

About ninety days ago, Apple willingly and without complaint cooperated with the Chinese Communist regime to deny organizing tools to Hong Kong protestors via its platforms.

Today, Apple refuses to cooperate with the United States against actual known terrorists who killed members of the American armed forces on American soil.

The reckoning will come for the tech elites too. They have made their choices and chosen their side.