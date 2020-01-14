January 14, 2020

I REMEMBER WHEN HE WAS THE DEMOCRATS’ GREAT WHITE HOPE: Michael Avenatti Arrested by Feds at California State Bar Hearing. “The arrest occurred outside the disciplinary hearing in which the State Bar of California has accused the hard-charging, tough-talking attorney of using a doctored document to scam a client out of nearly $840,000, funneling money from a lawsuit settlement fund to his own personal use. . . . Best known for his public feud with President Trump, Avenatti has criminal matters pending on both coasts.”