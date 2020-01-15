January 15, 2020

WATCH VIRGINIA: Guns the No. 2 ‘extremely important’ issue in 2020. “While guns and gun policy can fall away as key talking points in presidential elections, this year may prove different because pro- and anti-gun forces are fighting in several states and because all the Democratic presidential candidates are favoring different gun bans and controls. That is similar to 2016 when Hillary Clinton endorsed a gun ban, and President Trump was endorsed by the National Rifle Association.”

Hey, the communist Chinese government agrees with the Dems that Americans have too many guns. Probably for the same reasons.