ARE YOU TIRED OF WINNING YET? For First Time in 26 Years, All U.S. Metros Enjoyed Income Gains. “Americans in every U.S. metropolitan area experienced economic prosperity in 2018, according to a recent report from the Bureau of Economic Analysis. For the first time in 26 years, no metro area saw per-capita incomes fall that year — the latest available data — and it was only the fourth time since 1970 that every U.S. urban region experienced prosperity.”