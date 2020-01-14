January 14, 2020

A PIECE FROM THE DAY JOB: Agile is a Thing of the Spirit.

Almost 20 years ago, the Agile Manifesto proposed a change in the way software is developed that values

• Individuals and interactions over processes and tools

• Working software over comprehensive documentation

• Customer collaboration over contract negotiation

• Responding to change over following a plan

Twenty years later, people still don’t understand how radical that was — including a lot of people who think they are practicing agile.