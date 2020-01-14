January 14, 2020

«
A PIECE FROM THE DAY JOB: Agile is a Thing of the Spirit.

Almost 20 years ago, the Agile Manifesto proposed a change in the way software is developed that values

Individuals and interactions over processes and tools

Working software over comprehensive documentation

Customer collaboration over contract negotiation

Responding to change over following a plan

Twenty years later, people still don’t understand how radical that was — including a lot of people who think they are practicing agile.

