A SMALL MEASURE OF ACCOUNTABILITY: Ex-Treasury staffer Natalie Edwards pleads guilty to leaking secrets.

Natalie Mayflower Sours Edwards admitted before Manhattan federal court Judge Gregory Woods to spilling secrets to a Buzzfeed reporter about the Mueller investigation and probes into Paul Manafort, Rick Gates and Russian agent Maria Butina.

The 41-year-old’s plea comes as she was approaching trial on charges including conspiracy to make unauthorized disclosures between October 2017 and October 2018 while working for the treasury department’s Financial Crimes Enforcement Network. . . .

Edwards faces up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine at sentencing, which is set for June 9.