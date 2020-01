STEPHEN MILLER: The media horror at Joker’s Oscar nods is deeply predictable. “The widespread industry acceptance of Joker is what perplexes the most, almost as though Hollywood itself has had enough of the protests, the lectures and the scolding. Perhaps the times are changing, led by Quentin Tarantino, who will almost assuredly walk away with Best Picture and Best Director honors this year, even as he refuses to entertain questions about how many lines his actresses have.”