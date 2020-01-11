January 11, 2020

LIFE IN THE PEOPLE’S REPUBLIC OF NEW ZEALAND: My House Was Raided Over A .22LR Lever Action Rifle. “I’ve been vocal about the amnesty being a disaster, and the police were rather open about the failure of the whole process. Maybe if they stopped raiding innocent people’s houses there might have been some more good will? They implied that they’d keep having to raid the houses of people I knew until the firearm turned up. This is for an A-Category firearm, which I have no reason to believe is fitted with a prohibited magazine! Are these the kind of intimidation tactics now the norm in New Zealand? Are we going to accept this in a first-world democracy?” Maybe you’re not a first-world democracy anymore.