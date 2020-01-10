January 10, 2020

DON’T FLATTER YOURSELF, SPARKY — YOU HAVEN’T REALLY CHANGED: Trump Has Made Us All Stupid: The decline of discourse in the anti-Trump echo chamber. “This is Trump’s ultimate victory. Every argument on every topic is now all about him. Hating Trump together has become the ultimate bonding, attention-grabbing and profit-maximization mechanism for those of us in anti-Trump world. So you get a series of exaggerated fervors — the Mueller report! Impeachment! The Steele dossier! — that lead ultimately nowhere. Most of this week’s argument about the Middle East wasn’t really about the Middle East. It was all narcissistically about ourselves!”