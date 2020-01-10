January 10, 2020
IT’S SO TERRIBLY IMPORTANT TO THE HEALTH OF THE REPUBLIC THAT SHE MIGHT GET TO IT SOMETIME: Nancy Pelosi says she’ll stop holding out on sending impeachment articles when she’s ‘ready’: ‘That will probably be soon.’
