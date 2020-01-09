January 9, 2020

WHAT USED TO BE A CONSPIRACY THEORY IS NOW LOOKING LIKE A TRUISM: Footage outside Jeffrey Epstein’s cell during suicide attempt erased, say prosecutors.

The revelation comes after Assistant US Attorney Jason Swergold told White Plains federal Judge Kenneth Karas in December that the footage was missing — and then backtracked the next day, claiming it had been preserved.

In a Thursday filing, Swergold admitted that the Metropolitan Correctional Center had preserved footage amid the investigation — only it was the wrong cell in the Lower Manhattan jail.

“The Government has learned that the MCC inadvertently preserved video from the wrong tier within the MCC, and, as a result, video from outside the defendant’s cell on July 22 – 23, 2019 (i.e. the requested video) no longer exists,” the letter reads.