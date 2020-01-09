January 9, 2020

THIS KEEPS HAPPENING, AND I’D BE LAUGHING HARDER EXCEPT I ALREADY DIED FROM NET NEUTRALITY’S REPEAL: Michael Goodwin: The Chicken Littles got everything wrong on Trump and Iran. “If you went to bed early Tuesday, you were surprised to wake up Wednesday and learn that World War III has been delayed. No doubt you were also shocked that Iran blinked, oil prices were tumbling and the stock market was soaring. Once again, the Chicken Little chorus got everything all wrong. The sky isn’t falling and Donald Trump pulled off a huge victory. Oh, and he’s still president.”

UPDATE: I just got a PR email about this article from yesterday, and it’s already laughably out of date and, basically, just wrong about everything. This Will Be Trump’s War. The image of Trump as an angry toddler responding to “right-wing bravado-addicts at Fox News” is embarrassingly off the mark. And that was obvious before yesterday.