January 9, 2020

HARSH, BUT FAIR: What Elizabeth Warren’s statements on Qasem Soleimani really tell us.

It went like this: “Soleimani was a murderer, responsible for the deaths of thousands, including hundreds of Americans. But this reckless move escalates the situation with Iran and increases the likelihood of more deaths and new Middle East conflict. Our priority must be to avoid another costly war.”

Within 24 hours, Warren had another tweet — that took a decidedly different tack on Soleimani’s killing. (Bolding is mine.) “Donald Trump ripped up an Iran nuclear deal that was working,” tweeted Warren. “He’s repeatedly escalated tensions. Now he’s assassinated a senior foreign military official. He’s been marching toward war with Iran since his first days in office—but the American people won’t stand for it.”

Then, in a Sunday interview with CNN’s Jake Tapper, Warren referred to Soleimani as only “a government official, a high-ranking military official” — and suggested that Trump may have ordered the killing of the Iranian commander to distract from his pending impeachment trial in the Senate.

“Next week, the President of the United States could be facing an impeachment trial in the Senate,” Warren told Tapper. “We know he’s deeply upset about that. And I think people are reasonably asking, why this moment? Why does he pick now to take this highly inflammatory, highly dangerous action that moves us closer to war?”

Which, wow. We went from “murderer” to “wag the dog” in the space of a few days.

Which is mind-bending. And confusing — until you realize the “why” behind Warren’s rapid change of heart on Soleimani. Which is this: because the liberal left didn’t like her initial statement and she needs those voters to have a chance at winning the Democratic presidential nomination this year.