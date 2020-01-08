January 8, 2020
MOURNING SOLEIMANI, FROM HOLLYWOOD TO THE CAMPUS.
And the broadcasting booth: #Journalism: NBC Beclowns Itself Promoting ‘Live Coverage’ of Qassem Soleimani’s Burial in Iran.
Ben Rhodes’ media “echo chamber” lives on.
