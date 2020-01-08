«
January 8, 2020

MOURNING SOLEIMANI, FROM HOLLYWOOD TO THE CAMPUS.

And the broadcasting booth: #Journalism: NBC Beclowns Itself Promoting ‘Live Coverage’ of Qassem Soleimani’s Burial in Iran.

Ben Rhodes’ media “echo chamber” lives on.

Posted by Ed Driscoll at 12:45 pm
