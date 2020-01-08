January 8, 2020

ILAN BERMAN: Exploiting Iran’s Imperial Overstretch. “Quite suddenly, the Islamic Republic finds itself facing serious setbacks in the Middle East. After years of strategic gains fueled by the dividends of its 2015 nuclear deal with the West, Iran’s clerical regime has started to weather significant reversals in the region in recent weeks. These developments — from unrest in Iraq and Lebanon to renewed grassroots protests within the Islamic Republic itself — suggest that, contrary to the public proclamations of its officials, Iran’s geostrategic position is in fact far from secure. These same indicators also suggest that the United States now has a crucial opening to further weaken the regime in Tehran, should the Trump administration choose to seize the opportunity.”

The Mullahs are broke, unpopular at home and abroad, are stuck in quagmires in Iraq and Syria, they just lost their terror mastermind, and were just put back in the box Obama let them out of.

But other than that, I suppose they’re doing just fine.