January 7, 2020

WHERE GUNS ARE CONCERNED YOU CAN PRETTY MUCH ALWAYS COUNT ON NEW JERSEY TO GET IT WRONG: NJ gave Texas church gunman plea deal that wiped out gun felony. “The gunman who killed two congregants at a Texas church last month had been charged years earlier with a felony gun offense in New Jersey, where prosecutors later downgraded the crime to a low-level misdemeanor that had nothing to do with firearms. Since the Dec. 29 shootout at the West Freeway Church of Christ in White Settlement, Texas, much has come out about Keith Thomas Kinnunen’s criminal record, which seems to follow a pattern: He would get charged with serious, sometimes violent crimes, which later were pleaded down to less-consequential offenses.”