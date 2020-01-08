January 8, 2020

YES: I Faced Soleimani’s Forces; Dems Are Mourning a War Criminal. “As someone who went toe-to-toe with the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) in Afghanistan, I can assure you that Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani got exactly what he deserved when he perished in a U.S. drone strike. What he certainly doesn’t deserve is praise from Democrat lawmakers who would rather mourn a war criminal than credit President Trump for making the world safer.”

This is a good piece. Read the whole thing.