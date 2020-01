FIGHT THE POWER: Covington teen Nick Sandmann bags CNN settlement in $250 million lawsuit; CNN falsely broadcast into ‘millions of homes’ the ‘idea that [Sandmann] was part of a mob…yelling racist slurs.’

My favorite reaction: “‘We just want this to go away so we can get back to mourning the death of Qassem Soleimani,’ one senior CNN executive was heard to say.”

UPDATE: More here: CNN Settles Lawsuit Brought by Covington Catholic Student Nicholas Sandmann.