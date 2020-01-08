January 8, 2020

HIGHER EDUCATION BUBBLE UPDATE, DARTMOUTH IS EVIL EDITION: Dartmouth refused to let an accused professor defend himself publicly. He committed suicide. “Three of his accusers showed up to his memorial reception, according to several people there. They aren’t named, but six of the seven women who filed the initial suit identified themselves: Kristina Rapuano, Vassiki Chauhan, Sasha Brietzke, Annemarie Brown, Andrea Courtney and Marissa Evans. Dartmouth’s notice of Bucci’s passing does not mention his suicide or the college’s role in it.”