January 7, 2020

IT WOULD TAKE A HEART OF STONE NOT TO LAUGH:

● Shot:

If there’s a place for cheap humour, it’s at Friday night work drinks after one too many, an episode of South Park or in a best man’s risqué speech. It’s certainly not on the stage that birthed the #MeToo movement, one that should respect its power for mass influence.

The awards were certainly not free from activism – powerful speeches were given by actors including Jennifer Aniston on climate change, Joaquin Phoenix on veganism, Michelle Williams on abortion rights and Patricia Arquette on the conflict between Iran/US. But any meaningful message is dampened when the man at the helm is making schoolboy jokes about paedophiles.

Describing his Netflix show After Life, Gervais declared “It’s a show about a man who wants to kill himself. Spoiler alert, season two is on the way, so in the end he obviously didn’t kill himself. Just like Jeffrey Epstein.”

When a joke about Greta Thunberg – “You know nothing about the real world. Most of you spent less time in school than Greta Thunberg” – features in the same broadcast as heartfelt pleas about climate change you can’t help but feel confused about the message Hollywood is trying to send.