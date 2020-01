INDEED: Julio Rosas: Liberal Reviews Are in for Ricky Gervais’ Performance and Their Tears Are Delicious. The suffering was no doubt magnified by the “plant based menu” for dinner. I figure one of Trump’s deep-cover agents pulled that one off. Is it really a surprise that the “first vegan Golden Globes” produced indigestion?

But can you really celebrate yourself with a plant-based menu? The results say: No.