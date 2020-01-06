January 6, 2020
SO WHAT THEY’RE SAYING, BASICALLY, IS THAT . . . FREEDOM IS SLAVERY? Gun ‘sanctuaries’ compared to slavery, ‘dangerous,’ ‘ugly,’ ‘disturbing’. I like the “disturbing” bit though. Here’s a secret: The lefties were already “disturbed.”
