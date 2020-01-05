January 5, 2020

CLASSIC WEBSITE SOMETHINGAWFUL GETS WOKE, GOES BROKE. “If you’ve been following this is one of the worst instances I’ve ever seen of a community just getting wrecked from the inside out by over-zealous attempts to adhere to catty identity politics.”

There are management problems, too, but those usually go with getting woke. But the most important thing is that when people like this appear in your world, you need to mock them, chase them out, and absolutely refuse to give in to them even on minor things, because they’lll just immediately demand more. Treat them like the crazy, toxic people that they are.