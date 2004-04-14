January 4, 2020

PAST PERFORMANCE IS…WELL, PRETTY CONSISTENT, ACTUALLY:

Shot:

—Michael Moore, yesterday.

Chaser:

The Iraqis who have risen up against the occupation are not “insurgents” or “terrorists” or “The Enemy.” They are the REVOLUTION, the Minutemen, and their numbers will grow — and they will win.

—Michael Moore, April 14, 2004.

Hangover: Michael Moore Says He’s Now The Mainstream Democratic Party: ‘I Am The Center.’

— Ashe Schow, the Daily Wire, November 22nd.

To be fair, on that last item, he could be right, but this says more about the sorry state of the Democratic Party, than it does the sorry state of Moore.