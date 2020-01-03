January 3, 2020

MATTHEW CONTINETTI: Trump Calls the Ayatollah’s Bluff: And scores a victory against terrorism.

UPDATE: John Ringo emails:

People keep missing something important about the airstrikes that ‘killed 25 militants’.

The militants were collateral damage. The target was multiple ‘hidden’ missile magazines for rather expensive Iranian SCUDs threatening Israel.

The strike cost the Iranians a shit ton of hard currency. It also pointed out we know where they hide stuff and can take out the “threat” at leisure.

And trying to storm the (fortress) embassy in Iraq was the best they could do.