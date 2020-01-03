«
»

January 3, 2020

FLASHBACK: Obama Strikes a Deal–With Qassem Suleimani. “Obama likes Suleimani, and admires his work. As the president reportedly told a group of Arab officials in May, the Arabs ‘need to learn from Iran’s example.'”

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 8:21 am
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.