«
»

January 3, 2020

KC JOHNSON: Cuomo and the Lack of Fairness in New York Title IX Stats. Before it’s over, Andrew Cuomo will be extolling the importance of due process, and its hallowed place in the Constitution — at least as it applies to him.

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 7:05 am
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.