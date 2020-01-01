January 1, 2020

AND DESERVEDLY SO: USA Today Dragged to Hell Over Op-Ed on ‘Terrifying’ Heroism in Texas Church Shooting.

Well, here’s some stuff we know about the other armed parishioners that we allegedly know nothing about. First, they stood up to place their own bodies at risk. Second, when Jack Wilson put down the gunman with a single shot, they calmly reholstered their weapons. Nobody took any unnecessary shots, nobody shot anyone else by accident, and that was that. Honestly, this is better performance than you’d expect — or usually get — from a like number of law enforcement officers, who nowadays seldom seem to let things stop with one shot, and whose shooting ability seems well below what was displayed here. So we do know some pretty important things here.