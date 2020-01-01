January 1, 2020

THIS IS CNN: Anderson Cooper turns the air blue with risque line about male Hollywood stars while downing tequila shots with Andy Cohen on live CNN coverage of New Year’s Eve in Times Square. Both Cooper and co-host Andy Cohen were “downing tequila, loosening up their commentary and spicing up the evening’s festivities…Cooper, who is listening to someone on an ear piece and appears to ask if the manhood reference can be said on live television verbatim, decided to clarify with the exact quote…’She [Cooper’s mom, the late Gloria Vanderbilt], turns to me out of the blue and goes, ‘He’s not going to ask me who’s got the biggest c–k in Hollywood, is he?’ That’s what she said’. Cohen waves his hands and responds, ‘Anderson just said it, ok.’”

I’m so old, I can remember September of 2017, when CNN’s Brooke Burke channeled her inner Margaret Dumont, and pretended to get the vapors over sportswriter Clay Travis saying that he believes in “the First Amendment and boobs.”