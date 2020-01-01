January 1, 2020

OH, PLEASE. NO ONE ENVIES OBAMA. MOST OF US WHO ARE HIS AGE HAVE SEEN ENOUGH SPOILED-ROTTEN RED DIAPER BABIES TO DESPISE THEM, NOT ENVY THEM. AS FOR HIS VAUNTED IRAN DEAL, ON THE STRENGTH OF THAT ALONE, WE SHOULD CONSIDER HIM AN IRANIAN AGENT UNTIL PROVEN OTHERWISE: Trump’s “Obama Envy” Is Reason For U.S. Embassy Attack In Baghdad.

Wanting to reverse every policy of the guy who will be known to history as The Traitor President (note the secret service DID give him the code name Renegade) is NOT envy. It’s called sanity. Or perhaps A Will To Live.