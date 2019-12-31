December 31, 2019

OUT ON A LIMB: Hanukkah Stabbing Suspect Appears To Have Been Driven By Anti-Semitism, FBI Says.

Authorities also recovered journals written by Thomas, some of which appear to include anti-Semitic sentiments. The FBI found references to Adolf Hitler and “Nazi culture” on the same page that included the star of David and a swastika, according to the criminal complaint filed on Monday.

Investigators also searched Thomas’ phone and found an Internet history that included such searches as “Why did Hitler hate Jews,” “German Jewish Temples near me,” “Zionist Temples in Elizabeth, NJ” and “Zionist Temples in Staten Island.” He also searched for “Prominent companies founded by Jews in America,” the complaint states.

After the attacks, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the incident was an act of domestic terrorism, telling NPR, “When you try to commit mass murder based on race, color, creed, you try to instill fear. That is terrorism.”

Following the incident, Rockland County officials announced that an international security firm will provide armed guards for area synagogues.