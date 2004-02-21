December 31, 2019

TODAY IS THE LAST DAY TO ENJOY ENGLAND: “Climate change over the next 20 years could result in a global catastrophe costing millions of lives in wars and natural disasters. A secret report, suppressed by US defence chiefs and obtained by The Observer, warns that major European cities will be sunk beneath rising seas as Britain is plunged into a ‘Siberian’ climate by 2020. Nuclear conflict, mega-droughts, famine and widespread rioting will erupt across the world.”

—“Now the Pentagon tells Bush: climate change will destroy us,” the London Grauniad, February 21st, 2004.