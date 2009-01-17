December 30, 2019

WAIT, I THOUGHT ENDING NET NEUTRALITY KILLED US ALL:

Shot: Biden: ‘We’re All Dead’ if We Don’t Stop Using Fossil Fuels.

—Breitbart.com, today.

Chaser: “Barack Obama has only four years to save the world. That is the stark assessment of Nasa scientist and leading climate expert Jim Hansen who last week warned only urgent action by the new president could halt the devastating climate change that now threatens Earth. Crucially, that action will have to be taken within Obama’s first administration, he added.”

—The London Grauniad, January 17, 2009.