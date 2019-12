KRUISER’S MORNING BRIEF: Bill de Blasio’s New York Is Rapidly Becoming a Dangerous Hellhole. “Leftists are falling all over themselves to blame Trump and “Trump’s America” (code for “You Freakin’ Hicks) for the rise in violence from New York’s anti-Semites. The reality remains that it’s all happening in an exceedingly liberal city that is being run by a commie they elected to a second term.”