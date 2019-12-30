December 30, 2019

IT’S ALMOST AS IF ACADEMIA IS A PRIESTHOOD FOR THE LEFTIST RELIGION: Jonathan Turley: Testifying for Republicans should not be a sin for academics. “Under the Ninth Commandment, you are only guilty if you give false evidence against your neighbor. Under the Eleventh Commandment, it does not matter if your testimony is true or false. A law-fearing academic must not give any testimony for Republicans.”

Weird how the reputation of academia has been sliding so much lately.

Plus: “So, for any academic tempted to testify for Republicans in an impeachment proceeding, I can only caution that Romans 12:19 may say that ‘vengeance is mine … sayeth the Lord’ — but judgment will be more immediate for anyone who strays from the chosen professorial path.” The angry sentiments of small-minded people — which describes a plurality of the academy today — are not worth worrying about. You should be more worried if those sanctimonious pecksniffs are cheering you.

Related: Politics Is a Jealous God: Americans are replacing their religion with political tribalism, and we’re all worse off for it.