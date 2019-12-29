December 29, 2019

PAST PERFORMANCE IS NO GUARANTEE OF FUTURE RESULTS:

Shot: NBC’s Chuck Todd Bashes Christians in Meet the Press Rant Against Misinformation, Trump.

In the midst of their conversation, Todd latched onto a random letter to the Lexington Herald Leader. It was a letter he held up as a “fascinating attempt to kind of explain why some people support President Trump.” Reading from the letter, Todd proceeded to bash Christians, Jews, and Muslims for their religious beliefs:

“Why do good people support Trump? It’s because people have been trained from childhood to believe in fairy tales. This set their minds up to accept things that make them feel good. The more fairy tales and lies he tells the better they feel. Show me a person who believes in Noah’s ark, and I will show you a Trump voter.”