December 29, 2019

BUY A GUN: Jews Are Going Underground: A month of terrible anti-Semitic attacks culminated with a stabbing yesterday of multiple people at a Hanukkah celebration at a rabbi’s home in Monsey, New York.

Wait, did I say buy a gun? Buy several. Query: At what point can President Trump invoke his power under the Civil Rights statutes and the Insurrection Act to declare that New York authorities are incapable of controlling their streets, and send National Guard troops to do so? And is his authority broad enough to suspend New York gun laws so that citizens can arm themselves? (Spoiler: Probably).