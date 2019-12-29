December 29, 2019

MONSEY: SUSPECT THOMAS GRAFTON, 37, BEING CHARGED WITH ATTEMPTED MURDER.

Thomas Grafton, 37, was arrested Sunday for an alleged antisemitic stabbing attack in Monsey, New York that left five people wounded, two critically.

CBS News reported that Grafton, of African American descent, was arrested while driving a gray Nissan Sentra at the intersection of West 144th Street and Adam Clayton Boulevard in Harlem. He was taken to the city’s 32nd precinct for questioning.

He is being charged with five counts of attempted murder for entering a synagogue known as Rabbi Rottenburg’s Shul, located in the Forshay neighborhood in Monsey, on Saturday at around 10:30 p.m. and pulling out a machete, which he used to stab people.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo called the event “an act of domestic terrorism” on Sunday morning.