December 28, 2019

WHY ARE DEMOCRATS SO EAGER TO WRECK THE GLOBAL ECONOMY? Or: Putin Puppets, Unmasked: Issues 2020: A Fracking Ban Would Trigger Global Recession.

“I will ban fracking—everywhere.”[1]

— Elizabeth Warren “Any proposal to avert the climate crisis must include a full fracking ban on public and private lands.”[2]

— Bernie Sanders “I favor a ban on new fracking and a rapid end to existing fracking.”[3]

— Pete Buttigieg

As Walter Russell Mead wrote in 2017:

If Trump were the Manchurian candidate that people keep wanting to believe that he is, here are some of the things he’d be doing: Limiting fracking as much as he possibly could

Blocking oil and gas pipelines

Opening negotiations for major nuclear arms reductions

Cutting U.S. military spending

Trying to tamp down tensions with Russia’s ally Iran.

“Yep,” Glenn added at the start of the month. “You know who did do these things? Obama. You know who supports these things now? Democrats.”

After the Democratic presidential candidates’ apocalyptic-themed “climate change” town hall on CNN in September, Bryan Preston wrote, “If you like Venezuela, voting for any of them will bring you a whole lot of Venezuela. Thank you, CNN, just for letting these people talk. Do it again next week? Please?”