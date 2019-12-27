«

December 27, 2019

WORST HITLER EVER: The Reverse Blood Libel. “But if he hates Jews, Donald Trump has a funny way of showing it—through acts that strengthen us and strengthen the nation-state of the Jewish people.”

Read the whole thing.

Posted by Ed Driscoll at 1:14 pm
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.