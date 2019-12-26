December 26, 2019

CHRISTIAN TOTO: Think 2019’s Box Office Was Bad? Wait ‘til 2020.

Consider 2019 featured not one but two films capping epic franchises. “Avengers: Endgame” certainly delivered on its promise, both creatively and commercially. The film, tying up loose ends from the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), became the highest grossing movie of all time.

It also pleased most fans and critics, a massive win given our fractured age.

Compare that to “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.” The just-released film put an exclamation point on a nine-film series that captivated the culture for 42 years.

That kind of film event doesn’t happen every day. It’s a safe bet “Rise of Skywalker,” which generated mediocre reviews, will top $1 billion at the global box office. The movie’s opening weekend earned roughly $44 million less than the debut frame for 2017’s “The Last Jedi”

For a “Star Wars” project it’s still a disappointment.

That’s the kind of “disappointment” any studio wants, of course. Still, 2020 lacks a film with anything approaching that level of pop culture gravitas. In fact, the 2020 lineup generates huge question marks and precious few sure things.

The numbers could get ugly before next Christmas rolls around.