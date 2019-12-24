December 24, 2019

JUST THINK OF THE MEDIA AS DEMOCRATIC PARTY ACTIVISTS WITH BYLINES, AND IT ALL MAKES SENSE: Buttigieg Peddling Fake Poll Showing His “Popularity” In His Failed City.

Buttigieg commissioned a poll of his own supporters and found that they support him. Good thing the media is reporting this important news.

Why commission a poll of the 15% of voters, 8 out of 10 of whom voted for you? Because you’re trying to fake support that doesn’t exist.

When a tiny fraction of voters and residents actually voted for you, that suggests there’s a problem. And South Bend is one big heaving mass of problems.