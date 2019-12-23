December 23, 2019

OLD AND BUSTED: America first.

The New Hotness? Jill Biden Hands Out Christmas Gifts at Mexico Border Camp.

Earlier: Tomorrow’s October Surprise, Today:

“Vice President Biden, I’d like to ask you, three consecutive American presidents have enjoyed stints of explosive economic growth due to oil and gas production,” Tim Alberta said. “As president would you be willing to sacrifice some of that growth, even knowing potentially that it could displace thousands, maybe hundreds of thousands of blue collar workers in the interest transitioning to that greener economy?” “The answer is yes,” Biden responded.

And even after all that leftist virtue signaling by the Bidens: Obama tells big-money Dem donors to back Warren if she wins nomination: report. “Obama has refused to endorse any candidate in the Democratic primary race, which includes his former Vice President Joe Biden. However, in private meetings, he has talked up Warren and made it clear he views her as a formidable and capable candidate.”