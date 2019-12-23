«
December 23, 2019

MEMORIUM: Technology That Died in 2019.

Among the dead: iTunes for Mac, which will not be missed.

The new Music app which replaced the music part of iTunes is an imperfect improvement, but the TV app is just awful.

Posted by Stephen Green at 1:56 pm
