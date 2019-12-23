December 23, 2019
MEMORIUM: Technology That Died in 2019.
Among the dead: iTunes for Mac, which will not be missed.
The new Music app which replaced the music part of iTunes is an imperfect improvement, but the TV app is just awful.
