December 23, 2019

THE CORBYNIZATION OF THE DEMOCRATIC PARTY CONTINUES APACE: Jews on Twitter not impressed with Rashida Tlaib’s Hanukkah greeting.

It seems like the overarching theme of Hanukkah went over Rep. Rashida Tlaib’s head. The Congresswoman from Michigan released an early Hanukkah greeting to the far-left Jewish group IfNotNow ahead of their holiday party and, in doing so, invoked the “occupation” in Palestine.

In the video, she wishes an early happy Hanukkah to the organization’s chapter in Detroit.

“You give me life,” she gushed from her office in Washington DC. “Your 2020 platform calling for every public official to commit to defunding the occupation in Falistine and fighting anti-Semitism and white nationalism is one that I can support very strongly.”

She said the group can consider her as their “partner” in Congress as well as in Michigan’s 13th district that she represents.

Naturally, Jews on Twitter took issue with her politicizing Hanukkah and glossing over the fact Hanukkah that it is a holiday that celebrates Jewish nationalism.

“She really missed the theme of Hanukkah,” one person noted.