December 23, 2019

TRUMP EXPECTED TO SIGN “BAN THE BOX” LEGISLATION: Alas, the law of unintended consequences is likely to step in here. A number of empirical studies have found that when the law makes it difficult to ask applicants for low-skilled jobs about their criminal records, employers sometimes resort to stereotypes and decline to hire young African American males. I discussed those studies in Part IX of this article about disparate impact liability. It’s a pretty long article, but I hope it will be worth your time if you have any kind of interest in employment discrimination law (one of our most messed up areas of the law).