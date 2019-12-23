«
»

December 23, 2019

TRUMP EXPECTED TO SIGN “BAN THE BOX” LEGISLATION: Alas, the law of unintended consequences is likely to step in here. A number of empirical studies have found that when the law makes it difficult to ask applicants for low-skilled jobs about their criminal records, employers sometimes resort to stereotypes and decline to hire young African American males. I discussed those studies in Part IX of this article about disparate impact liability. It’s a pretty long article, but I hope it will be worth your time if you have any kind of interest in employment discrimination law (one of our most messed up areas of the law).

Posted by Gail Heriot at 8:02 am
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.