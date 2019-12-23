«

December 23, 2019

LAWRENCE PERSON: Wokeness vs. The Working Class. “The hard left has made it clear that they despise, absolutely despise members of the working class, or even anyone without a college degree. They especially hate that ordinary people resist their Social Justice Warrior ‘wokeness,’ and refuse to let transsexual madness and victimhood identity politics get shoved down their throats. The woke can’t hide their naked contempt for those inbred redneck freaks of JesusLand, even when it costs them elections. And their self-imposed reality bubbles prevent them from realizing just how unpopular and distasteful their attitudes and policies have become to ordinary people.”

Posted by Stephen Green at 12:55 pm
